ALTON - Incumbent Brant Walker will be the Alton mayor for the next four years.

With 25 of 25 precincts reporting, Walker tallied 2,242 votes (61 percent) over challenger Scott Dixon’s 1,452 (39 percent).

Walker, in his victory speech, thanked supporters for their hard work during the campaign.

“Thank you for recognizing our aldermen and the job they have done,” Walker said. during a live gathering at Johnson's Corner in Alton. “I look forward to serving the next few years. I am humbled and thank all of the city employees for sticking together.

"The progress we have made isn’t done. You will see much more accomplished the next four years.”

Dixon said he was not disappointed in himself because he didn't win, but because the mayoral race was never about him.

"It was about wanting the people who live here and visit our city, because so much more can be done," he said. "That is what motivated me to run for mayor. My hope is that the people did not vote for Walker because they think this is as good as it gets for Alton, because nothing can be further from the truth. We should support our mayor but also hold him accountable like we do any public servant. My hope is that the energy generated from the election can be redirected towards making our city a better place. Because that's what it's really all about."Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

