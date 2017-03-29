JACKSONVILLE – In five games to date, there has been nothing to silence the Carrollton baseball Hawks’ bats.

The Hawks had a combined .425 batting average going into Tuesday’s game against Greenfield-Northwestern and likely raised it a few points with an 11-0 shutout in five innings of the Tigers. The Tuesday contest was changed to Lenz Field in Jacksonville because of a wet Carrollton High School field.

The Hawks’ Nathan Walker and hurler Kolten Bottom were the two standouts at the plate and on the pitching mound. Walker smacked a home run, a double and was three-for-three with four RBI. Bottom was the winning pitcher, going the distance and striking out seven, walking only one and allowing just two hits.

The Hawks’ Hayden Stringer, Alex Bowker and Jeremy Watson all ripped two hits apiece for the Hawks. Bottom and Hunter Flowers also contributed hits for the Hawks. Hayden Lansaw and Josh Bone had hits for Greenfield-Northwestern. Cole Arnett was the losing pitcher.

Carrollton erupted for six runs in the second inning, then five more runs in the fourth for the victory.

“Almost everybody in our starting lineup got a hit,” Carrollton coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “We had 12 hits and only batted four times. In the fourth inning we used pinch hitters off the bench. We have several younger players on the bench who could play for just about anyone else. We want to get them more playing time.”

Krumwiede said Walker was sensational at the plate on Tuesday. He also commended Bottom for having his “best outing of the year” on the mound. Bottom was an All-State selection last year for the Hawks.

“We are happy to get Kolten on a roll,” Krumwiede said. “Kolten was very efficient, throwing only 52 pitches in five innings. We are 5-0 and we are hitting up and down the lineup. We have a few guys on the bench dying for a chance to play.”

The Hawks are scheduled to return to action Thursday at Greenfield-Northwestern, then Friday at Virden and Monday at home against Pittsfield.

