ROXANA - The annual "Walk With Us to Prevent Suicide" event had strong participation and featured a powerful show of support for suicide prevention this past weekend.

Spearheaded at the present time by Jen Herring, this event has become "a beacon of hope and unity for many," emphasizing the importance of community and togetherness in the face of adversity.

South Roxana Mayor T.J. Callahan and resident Terry Chester volunteered their time and skills to D.J. the event, setting an uplifting tone for the day.

Attendees enjoyed various food trucks and vendors, face painting and more, adding to the festive atmosphere and ensuring a memorable experience for young kids and older adults.

Bob Coles, the Chief of Police/Village Administrator for South Roxana, participated in the walk and said the event is very personal to him.

"I have lost family members and my best friend to this illness," he said. "Participating in this event is my way of showing support for those who need it the most."

Herring had a memorable statement and said the 'Walk With Us to Prevent Suicide' event is more than just a walk; it's a statement.

"Every year, we come together to show those struggling that they are not alone and that there is a community here that cares deeply about them," she said.

The event, held every September at Roxana Park, serves as a poignant reminder of the lives lost to suicide and the importance of prevention efforts. It also allows survivors, families, and supporters to connect, share their stories, and find strength in numbers.

Mayor T.J. Callahan was ecstatic at the success of the event and said it's heartwarming to see different communities come together for such a crucial cause.

"We're proud to lend our support for this event at Roxana Park and will continue to help drive initiatives that promote mental health and well-being," he explained.

