ALTON - SSP Wellness Center will be hosting its first "Walk for Parkinson's" during Parkinson's Awareness Month, April 10th - 16th.

This event is meant to raise awareness about Parkinson's Disease, PD, and to raise awareness about the programs that we offer at SSP to help those living with PD. Donations and funds raised will help to support the Rock Steady Boxing Program. SSP Wellness Center is an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing Inc., an international program, which empowers people with PD to fight back! Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact boxing-inspired fitness class for people with PD and it has been shown to slow the progression of the disease, improve quality of life, and gives its members hope.

Article continues after sponsor message

To join this walking event or donate towards this cause online, visit our donation page at https://app.99pledges.com/fund/SSPWalkForParkinsons. The event is open to the public.

The fee to enter is $20 and it will take place on our indoor walking track any time during April 10th-16th.

If you would prefer to enter in person or donate with cash, you can do so at the Wellness Center's reception desk. Please call 618.465.3298 x 109 for more information.

More like this: