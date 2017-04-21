For the fifth time overall and fourth time this season, Adam Wainwright will take the mound with the chance to move past Dizzy Dean for sole possession of 6th place on the St. Louis Cardinals all-time wins list. More immediate than that, he is looking for his first win of the season.

Despite picking up the 1500th strikeout of his career in his last outing, the other numbers haven’t been as positive for Wainwright. He’s allowed 11 earned runs in 13.2 innings pitched this season.

“I just gotta keep going,” stated Wainwright afterwards, continuing to focus on the positives he can take from each of the outings.

While there are certainly those who are wondering if time is catching up to the 35-year old Wainwright, he also has his fair share of supporters. Among them Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.