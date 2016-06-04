http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/16-6-4-Rosenthal.mp3

(Busch Stadium) After the game on Friday, St. Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright voiced his support for teammate Trevor Rosenthal noting that he believe the closer was just “a couple inches of adjustment here and there in two different areas” from returning to form. Less than 24 hours later, Rosenthal struck out two of the three batters he faced to close out San Francisco.

“Yeah, it was something Waino after the game yesterday pulled me in–he’s great about analyzing video and picking up things,” shared Rosenthal. “It’s amazing how he can look at video and pick out the things that I’m feeling without even knowing what I’m feeling. He helped me and like I said, I’m continuing to try and make adjustments, I wouldn’t say that I’m 100%–just continuing to learn and try and make adjustments and get better.”

The save was the ninth of the season for Rosenthal–who has not allowed an earned run in a save situation. How much of a factor is that added rush of adrenaline with the game on the line?

Article continues after sponsor message

“Yes and no, I come in every time and try to pitch the same and have the same attitude–not focus on the adrenaline and just focus on my plan,” he answered. “Adrenaline, I can’t control how that’s going to be so trying to figure out how to do that in situations where there might not be adrenaline.”

The adjustments pointed out by Wainwright were, not based on the inning or save situation.

“A couple of mechanical things that he suggested comparing to other years mechanics,” said Rosenthal. “And some other things that might have been going a different direction, a couple inches either way.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports