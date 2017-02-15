GODFREY - Jaris Wade, of Madison County, accepting an invitation from U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis to his Maryville, IL., area office, presented a heartfelt agenda on healthcare coverage concerns, security concerns and additional community issues planned for this spring.

Waide will be marking her 19th anniversary of suddenly becoming disabled, suffering an acute asthmatic attack on March 28, 1998, while living and working in Tulsa, Okla.

Despite, this fact, Waide has been active with the American Lung Association, in Illinois, going on 17 years. She has spread asthma awareness & lung health education, assisting Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, making a 26-year commitment highlighting healthcare issues, along being a passionate advocate for the blind visually impaired, disabled community. She has written articles as a free-lance writer as part of her commitment to assist the disabled.

Waide personally presented Davis with the newly introduced Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois – GSSI, Asthma Awareness Patch.

Waide is asking for Davis’ help, along with the Riverbender community and beyond, to help to streamline 911 responses, especially as it relates to 911 calls for asthma attacks, breathing difficulties, working with Godfrey’s Fire Protection District, Wood River 911 Emergency Services and more.

She requested Davis’ full support to think “preventative” to find a way reducing costs for expensive asthma RX, medical equipment, such as home peak flow meters, nebulizers, in an effort to reduce emergency room visits, which have been on the rise.

She asked Rep. Davis to work with Head Start, a Federal children’s health & education program.

