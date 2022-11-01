EDWARDSVILLE - Senior outside hitter and defensive setter Vyla Hupp has been one of the key players for the Edwardsville High girls' volleyball team this season and last Thursday in the IHSA Class 4A Regional Final at Lucco-Jackson Gym, Hupp made big shots at key times in the match to help the Tigers defeat Belleville West in two very tough and close sets 25-22, 25-23.

In the match, Hupp had four kills, 10 digs, and four points in helping the Tigers to the regional championship over the Maroons.

"Pretty great," Hupp said when asked about how she was feeling during a post-match interview. "It's a big win."

Vyla is an iCAN Clinic Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

The first set was very much a see-saw affair until the Tigers went on the first big roll of the match to take control and win the opening set.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second set, Edwardsville held off the Maroons' rallies with important shots that stopped West and allow the Tigers to take charge late. Hupp had many of those big shots herself.

"Yeah, they have a strong block and strong hitters," Hupp said, "but we can come right back with our defense. Our defense really held strong today."

Hupp did indeed feel that the Tigers' defense was the biggest key to the match's outcome, as strong defensive play allowed Edwardsville to hold off rallies and allowed them to come back and take a lead when they needed it most.

"I think it was all the defense," Hupp said, "and how we just all played together as a whole. Every person did their job and we each got it done."

Hupp herself was all over the Edwardsville end of the court, making shots and helping to make plays that would keep her team in the match.

More like this: