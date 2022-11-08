ALTON - Alton community activist Abe Lee Barham visited polls in his community today and provided a report around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on some early voter turnout totals.

Abe Lee BarhamThis was what he reported from different Alton precinct voting:

The Bridge - 147 and 163 (two polling places within one location)

Brown - 162

Oakwood 76

Oakwood of Living God - 181

Alton Acres - 112

City Hall - 143, 169 (two polling places within one location)

Calvary Baptist - 107

Seniors Services - 174 and 127 (two polling places at one location)

Scott Bibb - 80

Messiah Lutheran - 159, 160, and 120 (three polling places at one location)

Public Works - 53

“The turnout is better than I thought it would be,” Barham said. “My goal was just to encourage people to vote and for everyone to use their constitutional right.”

