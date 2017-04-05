EDWARDSVILLE - Voter turnout for Tuesday's consolidated elections in Madison County was 25.2 percent, according to the unofficial numbers, which is higher than 2013, Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza said.

Of the total registration of approximately 183,000 voters, more than 46,000 took part in elections across Madison County. Ming-Mendoza said Edwardsville had an impressive turnout, partially due to the Proposition E measure, which passed by 59.8 percent, according to unofficial numbers. Alton also had more than 4,000 people take part in democracy. Ming-Mendoza said this was mostly due to the city's four-way mayoral race - with unofficial numbers showing Walker winning with more than 55 percent of the vote, Dixon following with just above 35 percent and the two write-in candidates garnering only 8.7 percent of the votes.

"I think we had higher numbers, because there were more than 200 contested races on ballots across the county, and the candidates were pushing people to the ballots - which is a good thing," Ming-Mendoza said Wednesday around noontime.

Article continues after sponsor message

Besides candidates, several referendums - such as the successful Proposition E and unsuccessful one-percent sales tax - also brought voters concerned with their property taxes.

"I think people were passionate about property taxes and things of that nature," Ming-Mendoza said.

No official numbers can be released at this time, as the county is still counting ballots. Ming-Mendoza said, and she added write-in tabulations were still being processed. Overall, however, she said voter turnout is definitely higher than 2013.

"I'm grateful people went out there, took the time and voted," Ming-Mendoza said. "People are getting more interested in local politics, and want to get their voices heard, and every county clerk is happy when they see that."

More like this: