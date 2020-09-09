Voter Registration

ALTON SQUARE MALL HAYNER LIBRARY LOCATION

The Hayner Public Library District will offer voter registration to Madison County residents on:

Tuesday, September 8, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 15, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, September 22, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 29, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Thursday, October 1, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voter registration will take place just outside the entrance of Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall, 132 Alton Square Mall Drive, Alton, IL.

Madison County requires two forms of identification when registering to vote through a deputy registrar; at least one of the two forms must show your name and current address.

Patrons who register to vote at the library will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.

For more information about voting, elections, polling locations, early voting, vote by mail, grace period registration, and more, please visit www.madisonvotes.com. Online Illinois voter registration is available on the State Board of Election’s website at https://ova.elections.il.gov/.

Questions? Please contact Mary Cordes at The Hayner Public Library District, 618-462-0677.

