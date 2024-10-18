EAST ALTON – Winter Chloride Watch offers several training opportunities for community members to learn how to monitor the impacts of road salt on freshwater ecosystems.

Every winter, road salt is used on roads, driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks to reduce accidents from icy conditions. However, much of this salt ends up in local waterways, creating unsafe conditions for aquatic life.

Winter Chloride Watch trains volunteers to measure chloride, a major component of road salt, in their local rivers, streams, ponds, and wetlands.

Volunteers will take several chloride readings throughout the season, providing valuable data that can help identify areas where salt impacts water quality.

“The Winter Chloride Watchers who monitor throughout Illinois are helping local decision-makers see how our choices impact the world around us,” RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist Danelle Haake said. “When we can show the huge increase in how salty our streams become after a snowstorm, they are often surprised.”

Winter Chloride Watch is a community science program coordinated by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECSM) at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The virtual training workshops will run from 7-8 p.m. on the following dates.

Winter Chloride Watch Workshops

Tuesday, October 15

Monday, October 21

Wednesday, October 30

Thursday, November 21

Winter Chloride Watch has partnered with The Conservation Foundation to offer additional training workshops in the Chicagoland area.

The Conservation Foundation Training Workshops

Wednesday, October 16 - In-person (Frankfort)

Thursday, October 17 - Virtual

Tuesday, October 22 - In-person (Lombard)

Wednesday, October 30 - In-Person (McHenry County)

Thursday, November 7 - Hybrid (Naperville)

Register for a Winter Chloride Watch training workshop at https://bit.ly/WCW-Training. For more information, contact Haake at dhaake@lc.edu or (618) 468-2784.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.