ALTON - Morrison’s Irish Pub is back open for business after being closed by another flood.

Lisa Morrison, one of the owners, was actually out shoveling snow earlier this week, quite a departure from protecting the Alton venue from flooding only a few weeks ago. Morrison’s has already endured two significant floods in Alton. One of the floods occurred in July right before they opened and then the Christmas time flood was the second they endured. Morrison’s Irish Pub is located at 200 State St.

“We opened last Saturday (Jan. 16),” Morrison said. Morrison owns Morrison’s Irish Pub with Mary Van Kirk. “We had a lot of cleanup to do and we are still working with the insurance person. We are making the necessary repairs as we go along. We completely emptied the building and took everything we could move out when it flooded.”

Lisa said the Alton community has made them feel very welcome since they arrived and she already feels like many here are like “family.”

Article continues after sponsor message

When the flash floods hit and the water came up so quickly, several friends and patrons in the community volunteered to help move their things out of the pub. The same occurred when they had to move their business items back in to operate again. Lisa said she couldn’t thank the volunteers enough for their help. She also commended Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart, the other city workers and volunteers for constructing the massive wall that protected the pub.

This flood was more difficult for Lisa and her partner with water rising to six inches on the main floor. As soon as they could, the owners started cleaning and sanitizing the place. Scrubbing the floor clear was probably the hardest job, Lisa said.

Lisa and Mary Van Kirk encourage people to come out and try their Irish food and drinks.

“I think the Irish flair has helped," Morrison said. "The community has made us feel very warm and inviting. Everyone is welcome here.”

For more information, call 618-433-8900.

More like this: