WOOD RIVER - A quick Volunteer Salute provided by the Wood River Police Department about Civilian Police Aide Kenny Kutter.

"Kenny Kutter does so much volunteer work for veterans and the police department," the Wood River Police Department said. "As part of his volunteer work, he helps Wreaths Across America. Kenny also placed two wreaths for our fallen officers, Chief Thompson and Officer Phipps."

If you have someone who provides volunteer services in the region to salute in Riverbender.com, send them to news@riverbender.com with a photograph.