ALTON - The Community Hope Center recently received a huge donation of 700-plus toys thanks to GRP Mechanical President Tom DeClue and a collection of volunteers prior to Christmas.

The group of sponsors for the project included Dugan Tool, T & D Investments, Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home, Spencer Auto Body, GRP Service Department, GRP Fab Shop, GRP (Wegman Company employees), Tom and Marie DeClue, Financial Advisor Karen McGarvey, J. Laute, D. Gibbons, 1st National Bank of Bethalto, Geno's 140 Club, Bethalto Glass, Kory Stassi and many others.

“What started as a department donating to a local toy drive turned into a huge toy drive for the Community Hope Center,” GRP Mechanical said in a statement. Thanks to Tom DeClue Jr. for collecting donations from several different businesses. As a group, a total of 700-plus toys were collected. The group was able to donate a substantial amount of cash to the organization. This check covered among other things, a coat for each child who participates.”

