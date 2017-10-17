EDWARDSVILLE - Stop by the Watershed Nature Center to talk to volunteers, staff, and board members about the exciting opportunities within our center! We are looking for a few special volunteers to act as Watershed Hosts, Volunteer Educators, and Student Interns.

Volunteers help us staff the Welcome Center during programming and open hours, educate the community through hand-on learning activities and outreach, restore native habitats and more! This Volunteer Open House will follow our monthly Restoration Day from 9 AM – 12 PM – in which volunteers come together to restore three native Illinois Habitats: prairies, wetlands, and woodlands.

Registration requested: Advance Registration requested for groups of 10+. Event is free and open to the public.

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org.

