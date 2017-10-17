EDWARDSVILLE - Stop by the Watershed Nature Center to talk to volunteers, staff, and board members about the exciting opportunities within our center! We are looking for a few special volunteers to act as Watershed Hosts, Volunteer Educators, and Student Interns.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Volunteers help us staff the Welcome Center during programming and open hours, educate the community through hand-on learning activities and outreach, restore native habitats and more! This Volunteer Open House will follow our monthly Restoration Day from 9 AM – 12 PM – in which volunteers come together to restore three native Illinois Habitats: prairies, wetlands, and woodlands.

Registration requested: Advance Registration requested for groups of 10+. Event is free and open to the public.

For additional information please contact Watershed Nature Center, 618-692-7578 or email info@watershednc.org. For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org.

More like this:

Riverlands Sanctuary Named 2025 Leave No Trace Spotlight Site
Apr 8, 2025
Alton High to Host Free Summer Watershed Academy for Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors
May 22, 2025
Two Funding Opportunities Announced for Watershed Management Planning and Implementation Projects to Address Nonpoint Source Pollution
Jun 9, 2025
New Funding Opportunity Announced for Nonpoint Source Edge-of-Field Control Projects to Address Nitrate Loads to Surface Waters
Jun 9, 2025
Volunteering at Local Summer Events: Unlocking Unexpected Rewards
Jul 22, 2025

 