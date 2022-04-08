



EAST ALTON – Volunteers are needed to help remove bush honeysuckle and autumn olive at the Wadlow Restoration Site in Alton, Illinois, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, April 14. Free lunch and necessary tools will be provided to volunteers.

The volunteer day is being hosted by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) in partnership with the Lewis and Clark Community College Restoration Ecology program, the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, and the City of Alton. This project is supported by Trees Forever.

Formerly a golf course and now a pedestrian and bicycle trail, the trail's stream banks are currently overrun with bush honeysuckle and autumn olive, both invasive plant species that hinder the growth of native trees and shrubs.

“Participants will learn about habitat restoration efforts taking place in the local community,” Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said.

Bush honeysuckle impacts many forested areas throughout Illinois. This event will give landowners a chance to join the NGRREC team and learn how to identify and safely remove this invasive species.

“The work being done at this event will clear out the overgrown streambank area so native trees can be planted in the near future,” said Three Rivers Project Co-coordinator Christine Favilla.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and volunteers do not need to be present for the entire event. People are welcome to come and go as needed. Lunch will be provided by the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois for all volunteers.

Registration for this event is required. Register today at https://bit.ly/3xexO3y.

For more information, visit www.ngrrec.org or contact Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu or (618) 468-2783.

