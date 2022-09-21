SATURDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 26-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 24-18: In a Gateway Metro Conference tilt at Maryville's gym, visiting Marquette swept a hard-fought match over the Lions.

Arista Bunn had seven points, two aces and seven assists for the Explorers, while Olivia Byrd had two kills and a block, Lily Covert served up a single point, Makaila Irby had two points, Livy Kratschmer had a point and four kills, Hanna Marshall had two kills, Kendall Meisenheimer came up with two points, a kill and two blocks, Kylie Murray had seven kills and an assist, Ryan O'Leary had two points, Shay O'Leary came up with seven points and three aces, Abby Taylor had seven points, three aces, two kills and 12 assists, Taelor Williams had two kills, Lizzy Wills had a kill and McKennah Youngblood had twp kills and a block.

Marquette is now 9-5, while Maryville goes to 1-4.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 12-16: West took a Southwestern Conference match on the road over Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

Grace Carter had a point, a kill and a block for the Redbirds, while Berlynn Clayton had 10 assists, Karen Lewis had a kill, Payton Olney served up three points and an ace, Tayen Orr had three points, a kill and two blocks, Reese Plont had two points and six kills and Alyssa WIsniewski came up with a kill and a block.

The Maroons are now 8-7, while the Redbirds go to 9-7.

GIRLS SWIMMING IRON INVITATIONAL

Article continues after sponsor message

AT NORMAL COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL

TIGERS WIN TWO INDIVIDUAL EVENTS, TWO RELAYS, FINISH FIFTH AT IRON INVITATIONAL: Two of the Edwardsville relay teams won their races, while Grace Oertle and Karis Chen won individual events as the Tigers finished fifth at the Iron Invitational Saturday at Normal Community High School.

New Lenox Lincoln-Way East won the meet with 343 points, with Moline coming in second at 330 points, Galesburg was third with 291 points, Normal Community West was fourth with 269 points, the Tigers finished fifth at 233 points, the host Iron were sixth with 225 points, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic came in seventh with 210 points and Metamorphic was eighth with 152 points.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Parker LeVasseur, Chen, Maddie Milburn and Oertle won their race with a time of 1:56.04, while Chen, LeVasseur, Milburn and Oertle won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:44.81. Oertle won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.18 seconds, while Chen took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:09.78 to account for the Tigers' winners.

In addition to the wins, Pera Onal came in third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.57, while Milburn also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.22 seconds.

In other matches on Tuesday, Highland won at Jersey 26-24, 25-22, Trenton Wesclin defeated Roxana 25-17, 25-23 and Triad won over Civic Memorial 25-20, 25-22. Results for matches between Father McGivney Catholic at Metro-East Lutheran, East St. Louis at Belleville East, Collinsville at O'Fallon and Granite City at Hazelwood West were not available at press time.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: