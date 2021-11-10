EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School sophomore volleyball player Sarah Henke was a sparkplug all season long for the Knights.

For her efforts on the girls' volleyball court, Henke is the Metro East Lutheran High School Female Athlete of the Month.

"Sarah was only a sophomore but she led our team offensively," Coach Jenna Ward said. "Her energy and presence at the net was often been the spark to get our team going."

Article continues after sponsor message

Henke thanked her coaches - Ward, Veronica Cribbs, and Abigail Yurchick for putting their time into her and pushing her to become a better player every day.

She also thanked her parents - "for always supporting me and taking me to all of my practices. They have always been pushing me to be my best self. They are extremely supportive of me and my goals."

Henke has been playing volleyball since she was in fourth grade. She used to play softball prior to her freshman year at MELHS. Sarah loves creating artwork. She said she doesn't know what major she will pursue in college, but would like it to be "a major that involves working with people."

More like this: