ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center wants to extend its thanks to the Riverbend community for supporting this year’s Volley for the Cure at Marquette Catholic High School.

It was wall-to-wall pink t-shirts at the third annual event, sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and the Marquette High School Breast Cancer Awareness Club (BCA).

The ‘boys versus girls’ and ‘students versus teachers’ volleyball tournament on Thursday, November 10 raised $1,052 for breast cancer awareness and education.

Heather Jones, breast health navigator for OSF Saint Anthony’s, was on hand to speak about the importance of mammography, early detection and breast health education.

“More women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. Volley for the Cure is such a fun way to remind the public about the importance of screening and early detection,” said Jones. “It’s amazing to see these dedicated young people rally behind such an important cause. OSF Saint Anthony’s is proud to stand with them to encourage women to get the screenings they need.”

Volley for the Cure is the biggest event of the year for the Marquette High School BCA. The BCA is comprised of students dedicated to raising money and awareness for breast and other cancers.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Imaging Center is the only mammography facility in the River Bend recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. It utilizes a digital mammography system that offers many conveniences – from very soft and slow application of breast compression for smooth positioning and increased patient tolerance, to having the digital images immediately available. Because digital mammography is faster, the time patients spend in an uncomfortable position is greatly reduced.

