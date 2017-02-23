Alton Police direct traffic away from Alby Street after a two-car collision on Thursday morning. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - A Volkswagen SUV overturned in a crash with a Ford F-150 truck around 10 a.m. Thursday at 20th Street and Alby Street in Alton.

Alton Police and Fire Departments responded immediately to the scene of the accident. Upon their arrival, the Fire Department advised that all involved in the accident were out of their vehicles. No injuries were reported following the crash. 

Alton Police temporary blocked the road and directed traffic away from the scene in order to clear the accident. The Volkswagen SUV was flipped back on its wheels and both vehicles were towed away from the scene. 

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

