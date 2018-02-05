COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville-based HVAC Company, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., announced that it’s a 2018 Business Sponsor for the community-driven organization, Neighbors in Need. This collaboration will provide financial assistance for grief-stricken families and help host annual fundraising events where 100% of proceeds go directly to local families in need of support.

Formed locally, Neighbors in Need eases financial burdens to families with various needs, inspiring generosity and goodwill among the residents of communities in which they serve. In times of crisis, Neighbors in Need is able to step in and provide financial support for those that may not receive help elsewhere. The organization seeks business partners to help offset costs for the events they host each year and Viviano HVAC was happy to sign on as a Business Partner sponsor.

“Because of the financial assistance that Neighbors in Need provides, families with a child battling cancer or other types of adversity are able to focus a little less on the bills flowing in and more on the family matters,” said Don Viviano, owner of Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning. “The array of assistance and needs vary, but the purpose remains the same: taking care of the people in your community.”

The most well-recognized event each year includes the Taste of Edwardsville, happening Saturday, April 7th. Tickets for the event sell out almost as soon as they are available. The event includes food from a large variety of neighborhood restaurants and a silent auction. Ticket sales and earnings from the auction all go towards the Neighbors in Need initiative. Another event, the annual Turkey Trot 5K, will be held on Nov. 22, 2018. As a Business Sponsor, Viviano will be helping to fund both events. Want to learn more about Neighbors and Need? You can visit their website at https://edwardsvilleneighborsinneed.org/.

Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is family owned and operated and has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Metro-East for more than 25 years. Offering a wide variety of services to include installation, maintenance and repair, Viviano Heating & Air Conditioning is a qualified Trane Comfort Specialist dealer. For more information or to book an appointment for service, please visit http://www.vivianoair.com or call (618) 345-7498.

