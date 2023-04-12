ALTON - Vivian Monckton, who was recently elected to the Alton School District 11 board, continues her passion for community service.

"I was first elected to the Board in '99, after serving as both President of ABOB and the Alton Athletic Association," she said. "Service to the Alton School District has always been a passion for me. I have been recognized twice by the Illinois State Board of Education for service to the community of Alton.

"During my tenure on the board we have opened the new high school; greatly improved the facilities across the district; strengthened our curriculum; and enhanced staff benefits. The challenge of board service is never complete."

Monckton said her goals moving forward with the school board include increased rigor for students, especially in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs.

"The teacher shortage is an ongoing problem for everyone," she said. "We just gave our staff a very good contract, but we need to continue to work on both staff retention and staff recruitment. Safety is a major concern and we are always looking for more avenues to prevent a crisis. We are constantly striving for greater fiscal accountability, while balancing the needs of the district, including maintaining and improving our facilities.

"The board works in conjunction with the administration and the teachers' association, to provide a quality education for our students, I appreciate the continued support and trust from the community with my re-election to the board."

