EDWARDSVILLE - Vive Yoga has moved to a brand new location in downtown Edwardsville on Main Street.

Owners Felice Anthony Thomas and Alexis Young were excited to share all about their new location.

“We are so excited about the move and being part of the downtown community. We really love our new location and space. A lot of work and love went into turning the space into the studio it is today,” said Felice.

The new Vive studio, located right on Main Street, just a few businesses down from Sacred Grounds, was truly transformed into the perfect zen spot for yoga. With recent renovations being completed outside Vive and other businesses, the studio looks amazing inside and out. The inside being transformed into an open space with exposed brick walls and plenty of room to host classes of all sizes.

Vive offers a wide array of yoga classes, hosting an average of three classes a day and always expanding on their offerings.

“Our yoga is for all levels, we offer classes for everyone. We have vinyasa flow, power, hatha, buti, yin yoga, to name a few," Alexis said. "We have more slow-paced classes for those who want to start with something more relaxed as well. Yoga is for everyone, we teach the poses and make it easy for everyone to follow along, no matter their experience level.”

Alexis and Felice are more than eager to help those interested in trying yoga to find the best class for them. If you’re a complete beginner or more advanced, looking for something laid back or more intense, they have something for you. They even host yoga for kids.

Some of their newer offerings include their 40-minute lunchtime yoga class and prenatal yoga. New classes are continuing to be added to the class schedule at Vive, with Felice, Alexis, and other instructors currently teaching yoga, as they get settled into their new location, more exciting classes are sure to be added. Along with the array of classes, the scheduling of classes offers a time for everyone to enjoy yoga, no matter a person's personal schedule. They offer morning, afternoon and evening yoga.

The story of Felice and Alexis is an interesting one. They had only met once and bonded over their mutual love for yoga before deciding to start a yoga studio together, only two years ago. Their original location was inside of Unfried Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Glen Carbon. After growing their business, after two years it was time to move into their own location. Their new location on Main Street has only been open for two weeks and the community has quickly taken to the studio. Many have followed Vive to their new studio, but the new location has also brought new attention and a whole new crowd to Vive.

Vive Yoga is located at 231 N Main Street Suite 2 Edwardsville, Illinois. Check out their website https://viveyogi.com for more information as well as class descriptions, class signup, and more. You can also follow along on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ViveYogaLiveYoga/

