BELLEVILLE - St. Louis-based Visionary Eyecare & Surgery today announced that cataract specialists Dr. Mason Bias and Dr. Michael Stock are now performing cataract surgery at the Belleville Surgical Center located at 28th N. 64th Street in west Belleville.

The ophthalmologists at Visionary Eyecare & Surgery have worked closely for the past eight years with Swansea-based optometrist Dr. Dirk Massie of Performance Eyecare to perform cataract surgeries on his clients. In an effort to create greater convenience for his patients and others in the surrounding area, Massie helped introduce Visionary to the Belleville Surgical Center.

“The doctors at Visionary Eyecare & Surgery are experts in their field and they have been taking great care of my patients for years,” said Massie. “Having them in Belleville benefits my patients tremendously and others from the Metro East who need an experienced surgeon who is ready and available to address their cataract needs.”

Diane Krauss, administrator for Belleville Surgical Center, said her facility is a multi-specialty ambulatory center with four operating rooms. In addition to the new ophthalmology services being offered by Visionary, the Center’s partner physicians also offer podiatry, ENT, oral surgery, orthopedic surgery and gynecology services.

Krause said, “We have proudly provided quality healthcare to this community for the past 40 years, and now we’re excited to have added the skilled ophthalmology services of Drs. Bias and Stock. It’s a good thing for Belleville and its residents to have a great option for local cataract surgery.”

The Belleville Surgical Center is managed by Surgical Care Affiliates, which has more than 200 facilities nationwide, 8,000 teammates, and more than 7,500 physicians who perform more than 800,000 procedures in SCA facilities each year. For more information about Visionary Eyecare & Surgery visit http://visionarysight.com.

