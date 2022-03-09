ST. LOUIS - Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, a locally owned clinic with seven locations throughout Southwest Missouri and Illinois, is raising awareness about a condition that can cause tingling or weakness in your shoulders or arms.

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between your collarbone and your first rib are compressed. This syndrome can lead to various symptoms, such as shoulder and neck pain and potential numbness in your fingers. Thoracic outlet syndrome can be caused by repetitive injuries, pregnancy, poor posture, a traumatic event like a car accident, or anatomical defects, such as having an extra rib.

“Patients experiencing these symptoms such as shoulder or neck pain are often unaware of this condition and may unknowingly be causing it to worsen by simple everyday activities such as wearing a heavy purse on your shoulder,” said Raffi Krikorian MD, owner of Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center. “We work with the patient to determine what type of TOS they could be suffering from and what the best solution is to treat them and help eliminate the pain.”

Article continues after sponsor message

There are three different types of TOS: neurogenic, venous and arterial. Venous TOS occurs when a vein is compressed. Arterial TOS is the least common type and can happen when an artery is compressed. Females are more likely to be diagnosed with TOS. The condition is most common in adults between the ages of 20 and 50.

If diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, physical therapy can be used to treat the condition but in some cases, surgery may be recommended.

Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center has seven locations throughout Southwest Missouri and Illinois, including its flagship location at 3760 South Lindbergh Blvd, Suite 101 in St. Louis. With 25 years of experience in this field, Dr. Krikorian is one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the St. Louis region to also practice in vascular, venous, and lymphatic health. The private practice specializes in offering its patients cutting-edge solutions to their unique vein problems. For more information about Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, go to www.VirtueVein.com or call 314-849-0923.

More like this: