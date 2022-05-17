Virtue Vein And Lymphatic Center Raises Awareness About Benefits Of Compression Treatments For Varicose Veins

ST. LOUIS -Varicose veins are a common condition affecting up to three in ten adults each year. A local vascular physician and cardiologist, Dr. Raffi Krikorian, wants to raise awareness about a simple treatment method that can alleviate the symptoms and in some cases, minimize the appearance of varicose veins.

“Millions of people suffer from varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency,” said Dr. Raffi Krikorian. “While it is common, it can still impact a person’s quality of life in many ways and can lead to further issues down the road. We recommend people get their veins evaluated by our medical professionals so they know what type of vein condition they have and what treatment options are available. Compression stockings are a simple first step we often take to help improve a patient’s circulation and reduce the appearances of varicose veins.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Krikorian said varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency can cause heavy, tired, swollen legs, pain in the legs and ankles as well as cramps. Varicose veins are twisted, bulging blood vessels just under the skin. When the valves in the blood vessels don’t work properly, blood backs up and expands the veins to the point that it creates bulging bumps in the skin.

Dr. Krikorian said the primary benefit of wearing compression stockings is improved blood circulation. They work by putting pressure on the ankles and legs to help the vein valves function properly, which improves proper blood flow and circulation. Studies show that wearing compression stockings can reduce leg swelling in people who sit or stand for elongated periods and can be effective if they are worn every day.

Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center has seven locations throughout Southwest Missouri and Illinois, including its flagship location at 3760 South Lindbergh Blvd, Suite 101 in St. Louis. With 25 years of experience in this field, Dr. Krikorian is one of only a few board-certified cardiologists throughout the St. Louis region to also practice in vascular, venous, and lymphatic health. The private practice specializes in offering its patients cutting-edge solutions to their unique vein problems. For more information about Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, go towww.VirtueVein.com or call 314-849-0923.

More like this: