ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center will offer an exciting new virtual reality attraction Friday, March 23.



"Experience exciting new Virtual Reality attraction at the Riverbender.com Community Center tomorrow (Friday 3/24)," said John Hentrich, Executive Director of the center. "We will be demonstrating our new Oculus Virtual Reality headset between the hours of 7:30 and 9:30.

"Anyone attending our Friday Night Open Play event is welcome to try out this new technology at no extra charge. You can ride a virtual roller coaster, face your fears in a scary virtual world, or enjoy 360-degree photos and videos from around the world. Come early to reserve your spot, stay late and enjoy all that the center has to offer!"

Riverbender.com Community Center is open to teens and families from 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday and there is always something new and fun to do. The cost to enjoy everything the center has to offer is just $5 for members, $10 for non-members, and $15 for families.

The non-profit teen center offers pool tables, ping pong, a climbing wall, arcade and video games, skeeball, a new air hockey table courtesy of Brickman Orthodontics, a movie theater, Internet cafe, driving simulators, and much more.

For more information check out the website at www.Riverbender.com/communitycenter

Volunteer adult chaperones, high school workers, and donations are always needed and appreciated. Contact Matt Contarino if you are able to help in any way at (618) 465-9850 extension 212.

