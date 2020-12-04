COLLINSVILLE – The Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville has announced the 2020 Gathering of Trees to benefit KAHOKstrong will be held online based on public gathering restrictions recently imposed across the State of Illinois.

“Although we cannot gather in-person this year," said Jeff Foster the producer of the event. “ The community can still come together and support KAHOKstrong. We have wonderful trees, wreaths, and home décor items for you to bid on. All of the proceeds will benefit the organization.”

KAHOKstrong is a student-based organization was created to assist students, staff, and families in the Collinsville Unit 10 (IL) community during times of tragedy.

Online Auction:

Online registration is open! Please go to www.ogleauctions.com to get started.

Article continues after sponsor message

Items will be uploaded throughout the week, so check back periodically to see what's new.

Online bidding will begin December 4th at 9:00 AM and continue through December 6th at 5:00 PM.

Tree Delivery/ Item Pick-up:

Two Men and a Truck will be delivering trees Monday, December 7th. Winners will be contacted on Sunday, December 6th to coordinate drop-off times and delivery locations.

Small items will be available for pick up at Gateway Convention Center, December 7th through the 11th, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Please call 618-558-6859 when you arrive. Questions? Contact Jeff Foster at jfoster@gatewaycenter.com, or 618-345-8998.

More like this: