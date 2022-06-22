BETHALTO - The sign wasn't up for very long, but it did get a lot of people talking. Could the Riverbend area finally be getting a Chick-fil-a?

Well, Bethalto Police Department said that it was too good to be true as the sign was put up as a prank Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

After a public works employee notified the police about the sign, they came out quickly to take it down and confirmed that a Chick-fil-a is indeed not coming to Bethalto at the present time.

The trend of putting up these "Coming Soon" signs came about from the viral video app TikTok. Such pranks could be deemed as a violation of the city ordinance, but since authorities are unsure of who put up the sign, it looks as if no further action will be taken, the Bethalto Police said.

The Bethalto PD did take to their Facebook page and made the best out of the situation.

More like this: