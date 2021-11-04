ALTON - David L. Brown, 35, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed a .357 magnum after having been convicted of a felony drug charge in Missouri in 2005.

He was also accused of possessing the weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card. He was also accused of possessing less than 15 grams of ecstasy. Bail was set at $40,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Kameron M. Lindsey, 34, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Edwardsville, was charged with aggravated battery.

He allegedly slammed a car door on an Edwardsville police officer on Oct. 31. Bail was set at $40,000.

WOOD RIVER - Jarob D. Mason, 26, of the 7000 block of Goshen Road, Edwardsville, was charged with aggravated battery.

He allegedly pushed and hit a pregnant woman on Oct. 30. Bail was set at $20,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Amanda M. Payne, 26, of the 200 block of Westerholdt Street, East Alton, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and driving under the influence while his license was suspended.

She allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 30 after having been twice convicted of that charge in 2013 and 2018.

Her license was suspended after the previous drunk driving convictions. Bail was set at $80,000.

EAST ALTON - Jennifer A. Demko, 41, of St. Charles, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on June 26. Bail was set at $30,000.

WOOD RIVER - John Q. Adams, 48, of the 5100 block of Humbert Road, Alton, was charged with aggravated home repair fraud.

He allegedly agreed to perform work on the home of a person over the age of 60, but failed to do the work. Bail was set at $40,000.

