ALTON - The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for the 2019 edition of Vintage Voices to “KEEP HISTORY ALIVE.” Auditions will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 10 E. Third Street in Alton Illinois. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.

The Vintage Voices Committee said it will audition for 10 characters with these requirements:

5 White Males – age 18, early 30's, 40-50, 40-60, 60-70

1 African American male, age 40-70

3 White Females - age 18-28 (2), 30-50

1 African American female - age 18-30

"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 20th," says Kerry Miller, Director.

Tentatively, there will be six rehearsals (1st meet end of July, August for research, 4-5 in September, walk through and five performances in October).

The annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002) on October 5, 6, 12, 13, 2019.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

