ALTON - The 19th annual Vintage Voices was held in the Alton Cemetery during October 2020. Vintage Voices has become an important local tradition, an event where walking tours include stops at various grave sites as actors in period costumes tell stories of their role in history.

This year had a record attendance of 580 people. The community was grateful to have a safe environment to enjoy live entertainment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vintage Voices began in 2002 as a fundraiser for the Alton YWCA. Through the years, the event has been a collaboration between the YWCA, Alton Cemetery Board, Alton Little Theater and recently, a committee comprised of community volunteers. From 2010 to 2018, the event served as a fundraiser for Alton Little Theater. In 2019, the committee partnered with East End Foundation and, in cooperation with the Cemetery Board, is proud to keep the history of Alton alive.

A big thank you to the committee members: Jody Basola, Margaret Hopkins*, Lacy McDonald, Linda Nevlin*, Diana Enloe, Debbie Hagen, Claudia Herndon, Mark Hilgert, Barb Hinson, Don Huber*, John Lindsay, Kerry Miller, Sharlene Meyer*, and Charlotte Stetson*. *founding committee members

The mission of Vintage Voices is to share the history of Alton and to give back to the community with donations to civic and community organizations. In just its second year as a community-based committee, more than $3,000 was donated to the following groups:

Alton Community Service League

Alton Salvation Army

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Crisis Food Center

East End Foundation

East End Improvement Association

The Hayner Public Library District

Oasis Women's Center

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend

The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey

The Rotary Club of East Alton

“We are excited to begin planning for next year, our 20th anniversary season,” said Jody Basola, committee chair. “We may bring back a few characters from our first year, along with a new variety of individuals who helped shape our history. There’s no shortage of interesting stories to tell.”

Vintage Voices returns each October on the first two Saturdays and Sundays and, when able, a non-walking tour is offered. Mark your calendars for the 20th Anniversary season: October 2, 3, 9, 10, 2021.

Like Vintage Voices on Facebook at facebook.com/vintagevoicestours or via email at altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

