ALTON - The Vintage Voices committee has set an audition date for Vintage Voices tours to be held in October. Auditions will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at YWCA Southwestern Illinois, 304 E 3rd St, Alton, Illinois 62002. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 12:00 and 4:00 p.m. and will be asked to do a cold reading from a provided script. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped the area’s history.

Auditions will cast the roles of fourteen characters in a variety of ages – four White females, four White males, two Black females, two Black males, and two children. Commitment is five performances and an individualized rehearsal schedule.

“Vintage Voices highlights the stories of so many people who contributed to the Alton area: people who were often well-known during their lifetimes, but whose legacies are now buried in books and newspaper articles. We need you to help bring these stories back to life! Please come out for auditions June 24, 2023,” says Lacy McDonald, Historian and Secretary.

The annual Vintage Voices tours are held in the Alton Cemetery at 5th and Vine Streets on October 7, 8, 14, 15, 2023. The walking tours begin at noon each day and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 6-18 at https://www.eventbrite.com (available July 1) or at Picture This & More, 17 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002 (starting September 1).

A non-walking performance will be held Sunday, October 15, 2023, at The Lovejoy Weddings and Events, 401 Piasa Street, Alton Illinois 62002.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability.

For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

