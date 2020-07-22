ALTON - Due to storm damage at the Spaulding Club, auditions will now be held Saturday July 25, 2020 at YWCA Alton, 304 E. 3rd Street in Alton Illinois. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.

We will audition for 12 characters with these requirements.

White Male – 1 (50+) and 2 teens

Black Male – 1 (30s)

White Female – 4 (30s-90s) and 1 teen

Black Female – 1 (50+) and 1 (late teens)

Article continues after sponsor message

Historian – 1 (any age)

"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 25th," says Kerry Miller, Director.