Vintage Voices Announces Auditions Location Change
ALTON - Due to storm damage at the Spaulding Club, auditions will now be held Saturday July 25, 2020 at YWCA Alton, 304 E. 3rd Street in Alton Illinois. Actors wanting to audition should arrive anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will do a cold reading from a previous script.
We will audition for 12 characters with these requirements.
White Male – 1 (50+) and 2 teens
Black Male – 1 (30s)
White Female – 4 (30s-90s) and 1 teen
Black Female – 1 (50+) and 1 (late teens)
Historian – 1 (any age)
"We have some great stories to tell, and invite anyone interested to come to auditions on July 25th," says Kerry Miller, Director.
Tentatively, there will be six rehearsals (1st meet end of July, August for research, 4-5 in September, walk through and five performances in October). Vintage Voices will be held in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 3, 4, 10, 11, 2020. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 15-20 minutes. Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information including volunteer opportunities and ticket availability For more information, send an email to altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.
