SOUTH ROXANA - The Village of South Roxana is proud to announce the construction of a new Senior Citizen Center for the community. The building will be located next to the Village Hall and will provide a space for residents to use for meetings, clubs, activities, and events such as birthday parties.

This Senior Citizen Center has been a long time in the making, taking over 8 years of hard work to get to fruition. The community faced constant setbacks and denials when trying to partner with others to assist with funding for the center. However, former State Representatives Rachelle Crowe and Amy Elik were vital in providing bipartisan support to make this vision a reality.

Bob Coles, the Village Administrator, stated that this project has been a challenging one to undertake. "The communities who are in the most need for assistance are rarely the ones who receive support," he said. "A Senior Center was one of the big to-do items on my checklist during my administration."

This will be the first community center the town has ever had, and it is a way for us to give back to the community who so desperately deserves it. The Senior Citizen Center will provide a safe and welcoming environment for residents to come together and enjoy each other's company.

The Village of South Roxana is grateful for the unwavering support of our elected officials throughout the process of building the Senior Citizen Center. Despite facing rejection and setbacks, our officials continued to have faith and strive forward, rather than abandoning the idea of ever obtaining a senior center.

Mayor Barbara Overton has been a huge supporter of the project, and it has been her major focus since being elected as mayor. She is thrilled to see the light at the end of the tunnel and how the village's hard work and determination has paid off. The mayor’s late husband, Jerry Overton memorial fund was donated to help with he construction cost of the project.

The elected officials responsible for this center are Mayor Barbara Overton, Trustees Margaret Manley, Terrah Bevolo, Dwight Duke, Tammy Adams, Greg Adams, and TJ Callahan. This board has stuck together, supporting each other in their persistence to bring something back to the community. Other officials may have given up hope, but these officials remained focused on their goal of providing a Senior Citizen Center for the residents of South Roxana.

The Village of South Roxana invites all residents to join in celebrating this important milestone for the community. The Senior Citizen Center construction set to begin in the near future, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our town.

