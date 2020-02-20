MARYVILLE - The main water line from the Village of Maryville Water Plant at Illinois Route 157 was inadvertently cut by Ameren Gas crew on Wednesday.

Water service has been affected for the entire Village. Water crews are on-site working to restore service.

"Due to this discontinuation of your water service, you are hereby notified to boil your water prior to consumption or food preparations for the next 48 hours or until further notified," the Village of Maryville said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

If you have any further questions please contact Maryville Village Hall during normal working hours of Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The Maryville Police Department is available to answer any further questions after normal working hours at (618) 344-8899.

