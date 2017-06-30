HARDIN - An ornamental concrete flower pot was smashed this week in the middle of the street from Hardin's William Harmon Park.

Hardin Police Chief Mike Rexford said the damage had to have been done Wednesday night. He said someone removed the pot from its fixed position next to a memorial bench in the park and smashed it in the middle of the road. Rexford said he was not sure of the potential cost of the damages, but said the flower pot was installed with the bench as a package. He also dismissed any idea the incident could have been an accident.

"It was obvious," he said. "Someone had to come to the park to get it. They grabbed it, carried it out and smashed it in the street."

Rexford said the offender(s) may face malicious mischief charges under village ordinances, or even criminal damage to property, which is a state charge.

Anyone with any information is invited to call the Hardin Police Department at (618) 576-9500 or the village hall at (618) 576-2828. Rexford said the Hardin Police Department is part time, and if it cannot be reached, he said people should call the village clerk. All tips, he said, will remain anonymous.

