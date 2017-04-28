GODFREY - Due to the weather, the Village of Godfrey's scheduled Arbor Day event activities at Glazebrook Park are cancelled for Friday evening.

Village officials sent out a message on Friday morning alerting the community that the scheduled activities for its annual Arbor day celebrations will not be going on as scheduled. However, one of the events, a memorial tree dedication ceremony, will still be held at 6:30 p.m. Instead of occurring at Glazebrook Park, the event will now be held at the Godfrey Village Hall, located at 6810 Godfrey Road. 

For more information, please contact the Village of Godfrey at (618) 466-1483. 

