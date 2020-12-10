GODFREY - After an overwhelming success, the Village of Godfrey has decided to repeat the incredibly popular Stimulus Voucher Program. This time with $200,000 to give.

The Godfrey Stimulus Voucher Program has been very successful, putting nearly $400,000 back into the Godfrey economy for local businesses. This program was done in partnership between Riverbender.com and the Village of Godfrey. It allows shoppers the ability to purchase half-price vouchers to many area restaurants and retail stores.

Funding for the program was made possible through allocations from the Godfrey Business District, which was established in 2011. Within the business district, retailers collect an additional 1% sales tax. The additional sales tax is then used to fund economic development initiatives within the business district.

“This was an opportunity to get some of those dollars directly back to the businesses and residents who had paid into the district,” said Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick.

Riverbender.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said the program has been a huge success and he is excited to start another round for Godfrey residents and businesses.

“The first round of the Godfrey voucher program went very well,” he said. “We had 29 businesses participate. We are hoping to kick this off on December 14 and it will go until June 30. We hope to retain the businesses we had and add even more this time.”

Mayor McCormick said working with John Hentrich and Riverbender.com as a partner for this program has worked well.

“It was a thorough operation the first time through,” he said. “Working with Riverbender.com made it easy for the customer and for the businesses too. We are very excited!”

McCormick said he was thankful the village trustees approved the program at the December 1 meeting with a unanimous vote.

“This was great for the local businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This gives them cash immediately and benefits residents immensely. You can go out for dinner with a $20 gift card for $10 because of the Godfrey contribution.”

The BIG launch is set for Monday, Dec. 14th! Participants in the program can buy up to five $20 vouchers per vendor for just $10 each. This program is available to consumers first-come up to $200,000 sold. Visit Deals.Riverbender.com for more information.

