GODFREY - As a courtesy, the Village of Godfrey is now providing a drop-off location for yard waste for Godfrey residents. The site, located at 1433 Stamper Lane, will be open and accepting yard waste on Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning August 8 from 9 a.m.–noon.

Located to the west of Glazebrook Park, residents can enter the fenced area where an employee will then verify residency and assist in unloading the bagged yard waste from the vehicle before proceeding around the circular drive and exiting back onto Stamper Lane.

All yard waste (leaves, grass clippings, foliage, small branches, etc.) must be bagged in brown recyclable yard waste bags found at area hardware stores.

Village of Godfrey yard waste stickers must be applied to each bag. These stickers are available for purchase for $1.75 at St. Peter’s Hardware in Alton and at Godfrey Village Hall in the Clerk’s office.

There is no limit to the number of bags that can be dropped off. No unbagged items will be accepted, and limbs cannot exceed 4 inches in diameter and must be broken into smaller pieces in order to fit inside the bags.

At the time of drop-off, individuals will be asked to provide a valid IL driver’s license or state ID showing Godfrey residency. If the person dropping off is doing so on behalf of a Godfrey resident, they must have a photo of the resident’s driver’s license/state ID AND a utility bill with a matching address.

The hours and availability of drop-off may vary as the needs of the community are assessed.

The drop-off site will be monitored via surveillance cameras and an attendant MUST be on duty at the site for drop-off. If misuse or dumping should occur, this service can be discontinued at any time and no refunds for purchased stickers will be given. For questions, call Village Hall at 618-466-3324.

