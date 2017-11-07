SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) will present 14 localities with honors for the 2017 Governor’s Hometown Awards program during a special reception at the Old State Capitol on November 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. The Governor’s Hometown Awards program gives formal recognition to communities that contributed to their community’s quality of life via projects that have strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact.

“We are pleased that through the preliminary round of judging, 14 localities have been recognized as either cup finalists or project winners of the program,” said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. “It was clear that many communities have wonderful service projects that use volunteers throughout Illinois. We are honored to be able to highlight these projects and the people who gave back through these awards.”

The Commission selected the Village of Godfrey as project winner in the preliminary round based on the project category and population division for its project “Beverly Farm Foundation.” The Commission has invited representatives from the Village of Godfrey and the project to attend the ceremony on November 8, 2017, where they will receive a plaque and a road sign honoring these achievements.

Nomination forms for both the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, which honors individual volunteers, and the Governor’s Hometown Awards for calendar year 2017 efforts are available now at www.serve.illinois.gov.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the State.

