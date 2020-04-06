GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department and Mayor Mike McCormick continue to keep the parks open for walking, running and fishing.

"What I am trying to do is make it available and we have the cooperation of the Madison County Sheriff's Office to patrol the parks and if people are congregating in a group, break them up," he said. "We have had some different issues with kids playing soccer and basketball, so we had to get rid of the soccer and basketball goes for now. Ninety-eight percent of the people are adhering to the social distancing of six feet. The parks are getting good use and we want to keep if open for those using them for good reasons."

McCormick continued and said: "All ball fields, playgrounds, shelters and bathrooms are closed at this time. We ask that if you are to go out you follow the social distancing guidelines put in place by the government.

"With the Shelter-at-Home in place, our Arbor Day Celebration and Fishing Derby scheduled for the end of this month will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date as we know more. Thank you for all of your cooperation at this time and we hope you are all staying healthy!"

