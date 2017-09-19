GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey presents the annual Fall Corn Festival on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 11 am – 5 pm at Robert E Glazebrook Park. This is a family fun event.

The festival features a petting zoo, mechanical bull, pony rides, BeBe the Clown face painter and Nerdy the balloon twister. Also available for a fee are The Great Godfrey Maze and its attractions, helicopter rides, Battle Orbs, and vendors selling various items and food.

At 12 pm a Corn on the Cob Eating contest will be held, at 1 pm a Corn Shucking contest, at 2 pm a Treasure Hunt in the corn crib, at 3 pm a Corn Cook-off contest, and at 4 pm the Little Miss & Mister Maze pageant. PLEASE NOTE: Due to road construction on Stamper Lane, Glazebrook Park can only be accessed from the west via Pierce Lane to Stamper Lane.

Participants are invited to cook and/or bake their favorite “CORN” recipe and submit for judging at the Corn Cook Off contest, (all entries must contain corn). Registration forms must be submitted by September 27, 2017 to the Parks Office. Click here for the registration form.

All children, ages 2-10 are invited to participate in the Little Miss & Mister Maze pageant to receive a prize package and free tickets to the Great Godfrey Maze. Registration forms must be received by September 28th at the Parks Office to participate. Click here for the registration form.

All registration forms for both contests are available on the Village of Godfrey website @ www.godfreyil.org, the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Facebook Page, or at the Godfrey Parks and Recreation office located at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL. Please call the Parks Office at 618-466-1483 with any questions.

