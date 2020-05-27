GODFREY- To provide relief to local businesses that have been hard hit by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Village of Godfrey is introducing a stimulus package called the “Small Business Community Gift Card” program. The concept is to offer online vouchers sold in $20 denominations. The purchaser pays only ten dollars and fifty percent of the face value will be subsidized by the Village of Godfrey.

Over the next few days, eligible Godfrey businesses will be contacted about participating. Those interested will be given information on getting enrolled. Consumers in support of participating businesses will purchase retailer-specific half-price gift cards online through Riverbender.com. With the exception of gasoline and alcoholic beverages, the cards can be used to purchase any products from retailers.

“The Village of Godfrey values and is proud of its locally owned business and hopes that this program will provide them support during these tough economic times and moving forward.” said Mayor McCormick.

The stimulus program will continue on a first-come basis until $50,000 of funding has been exhausted. Funding for the program is made available through the Godfrey Business District. Because of the funding appropriation, only retailers that have paid sales taxes into the Business District are eligible to participate.

If you wish to participate, DONT DELAY. All eligible businesses will be set up on a first-come basis. To get started call Amy Smith at Riverbender.com 618-465-9850 x231

For more information, contact:

Mayor Mike McCormick, Village of Godfrey at 618-466-3324; or

Amy Smith, Riverbender.com at 618-465-9850 x231

