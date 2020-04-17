Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the appropriation ordinance of the Village of Godfrey will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. at the Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois, for the purpose of public comments on the Village budget and appropriation for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2020 and ending March 31, 2021.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and associated Executive Orders from the Governor regarding maximum attendance at public gatherings, the public hearing will be held via audio conference through Webex, and interested parties may dial in to participate at 1-408-418-9388 using Access Code: 295399039.

Public comments may alternatively be submitted to the Village Clerk by email at clerk@godfreyil.org by 3:45 p.m. and all public comments will be made a part of the record of the public hearing.

Notice is further given that a tentative appropriation ordinance for the Village of Godfrey, Madison County, Illinois, for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2020 and ending March 31, 2021 will be available for public inspection at the Village Clerk’s office, 6801 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois from 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. starting April 21, 2020, by appointment only by calling the Village Clerk’s office at 618-466-3381.

The tentative appropriation ordinance will also be available online at www.godfreyil.org.

