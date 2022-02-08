GODFREY - The Village Of Godfrey Board Of Trustees meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, has been canceled.

Bethany A. Bohn, C.M.C., sent the notice to the media on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

The Village of Godfrey Board meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.