Village Of Godfrey Board Meeting Cancelled For Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
February 8, 2022 11:21 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - The Village Of Godfrey Board Of Trustees meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, has been canceled.
Bethany A. Bohn, C.M.C., sent the notice to the media on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Village of Godfrey Board meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.