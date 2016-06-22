A new program geared towards reaching out to help volunteer agencies boost recruitment, the Village of Godfrey will be hosting regular bi-monthly volunteer recruitment drives for agencies supporting its community.

GODFREY - The village of Godfrey has announced that an effort to provide better outreach to volunteer groups that support its community, they will be hosting regular bi-monthly volunteer recruitment drives in conjunction with the “Code Red” sign up drives.

Every other month the village plans to host a different volunteer agency in regular “drives” to boost community backing and participation with the various agencies that provide social assistance residents in need of aid as well as assistance to local government during disasters or incidents.

The concept is part of Godfrey’s “whole community” approach to emergency management involving all stakeholders, both public and private and especially those agencies who provide volunteers during good times and bad.

Chris Sichra, Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator states:

“It’s extremely important for local government to support those volunteer agencies who support us, and we should do all we can to assist those agencies in their volunteer recruitment mission, when they are successful, we are successful - it benefits the entire community, we are all part of the same team, it’s a symbiotic relationship.”

Prospective agencies that potentially participate could include, the Godfrey Fire Protection district, the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps. (AVEC) the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the Medical Reserve Corps, or even agencies that provide volunteers for social community support, other agencies who might show interest could even include groups such as “Meals on Wheels”, 5A Animal Rescue shelter” or a bucket brigade group, etc. it can be any group involved in making our community better, safer, happier.

The first Recruitment drive will be on JUNE 27th 2016 from 9:30AM to 2:00PM and will be held at village hall in the main meeting hall, 6810 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey, IL. 62035, the agency to be hosted will be the “Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps” (AVEC), an agency that’s looking for volunteer rescue workers to provide emergency response support to the community with special focus in Search & Rescue operations, (SAR) water rescue, and first aid details/EMS support. AVEC has been around since 1948 and just recently assisted Godfrey Fire in the search for a special needs resident who went missing following a structure fire on Brecht lane in Godfrey a couple weeks ago, those search efforts successfully located the man and reunited him with his family within a couple of hours.

AVEC Commander Ed Drach states:

“Without volunteers who would be there to help? -Volunteers don't necessarily have the time, they just have the heart!”

The next recruitment drive to be hosted will be in August and it will be the Godfrey Fire Protection District who will be looking for applicants to fill the ranks.

If you are involved with a local volunteer group that provides services or assistance in the area, the village wants to hear from you, and support your agency’s mission to recruit volunteers and educate the community about your program, to request being place on the list to be hosted, please contact the Village Public Safety Administrator by email at: publicsafety@godfreyil.org

If you wish to make a contribution or have questions of the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps please contact Ed Drach at (618) 462-2202

For questions or concerns regarding interest in volunteering or finding a volunteer program to support you can contact Chris Sichra at publicsafety@godfreyil.org

