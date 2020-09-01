GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has announced Glazebrook Park will close for ongoing work on the soccer fields from Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, to Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

The contractor will be doing lime stabilization, which will cause dust. The park and walking trails in that area will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Village of Godfrey said walking trails and ball diamonds at the east end of Glazebrook Park will still be open.

The park will reopen once the contractor finishes the work after Sept. 4, 2020.

