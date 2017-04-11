GODFREY - Have you hugged a tree lately? Join the Village in celebrating the environment and all things trees with the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department's Arbor Day Celebration at Glazebrook Park.

The evening kicks off at 4 pm on Friday, April 28 with a youth fishing derby and continues from 5 pm - 8 pm with face painting, environmental crafts, youth games and mor. Free redbud tree seedlings will be given away to the first 300 visitors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vendors with man-made materials, environmental friendly items are welcome to participate in this event by registering in advance with the Parks Department @ 618-466-1483.

The Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm to recognize the individuals for whom last year’s dedication trees were planted. Additional information may be found on the Village website www.godfreyil.org.

More like this: